Pathaan x Tiger Theme song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan unveiled; Fans react: ‘Mind-blowing’

Yash Raj Film's latest release Pathaan created havoc at the box-office with its unprecedented collections. The film created history by becoming an all-time blockbuster and the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe and starred the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Pathaan x Tiger Theme song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

The audience was thrilled to see SRK-Salman fight it out together in the iconic scene of Pathaan and are eagerly awaiting for their next collaboration in this year's Diwali bonanza Tiger 3. While there's some time to witness the two superstars yet again on the big screen, YRF has today unveiled the theme song from Pathaan. The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration!

Fans were super-excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene from Pathaan, and were all praise for the Pathaan x Tiger Theme. While one fan commented, “DAMM.. that Tiger's entry still gives me GOOSEBUMPS,” another one wrote, “Best scene ever made in indian cinema.” Another fan commented, “THIS THEME IS MINDBLOWING.” Check out the video of Pathaan x Tiger Theme song below!

Meanwhile, in February, Pinkvilla reported that it's going to be Salman Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan as Aditya Chopra has planned a Tiger v/s Pathaan film. The two-hero film will be a face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. The basic story has been locked, and this film will mark the first proper two-hero collaboration of Salman and Shah Rukh since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan final overseas box office collections; Closes at $48 million plus