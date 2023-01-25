Pathaan: YRF adds late-night shows from 12.30am tonight across India to meet public demand

The most awaited film in Indian cinema, Pathaan, is finally here and it has taken the box office by storm on day one of its release! The hype around Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the trailer that caused an internet meltdown. Now that Pathaan has finally been released, fans cannot keep calm! The film, which recorded humongous advance bookings, is on a roll. Keeping up with the massive public demand of the film, the makers have added late-night shows from tonight.

To meet the insane public demand for the film, Yash Raj Films is adding late-night shows from tonight at 12.30 am across India since tomorrow is the Republic Day holiday! Pathaan is already the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema with 8000 screens already playing the film worldwide. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

Another huge reason for the buzz around Pathaan is that two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the most-loved on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe which kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. In Pathaan, Salman is seen reprising his avatar of the iconic spy, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. Salman Khan’s extended cameo in Pathaan has left fans excited. Karan Johar recently reviewed Pathaan, and he mentioned, “PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!”