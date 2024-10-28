Pathaan's Besharam Rang singer Shilpa Rao opens up on ban calls around the song; 'We wanted people to get...'

Pathaan was a highly anticipated film of 2023 that marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after 4 years. However, before its release, its song Besharam Rang starring Deepika Padukone and SRK created a major controversy. In a new interview, the song's singer, Shilpa Rao, said she and the team were calm amid the chaos. She explained that the team wanted the people to understand and like the song in their way. So, they didn't pay much heed to the threats.

Besharam Rang featured Deepika Padukone dancing in different beachwear outfits with SRK. One was an orange-hued bikini, which caused a lot of stir among right-wing organizations. Threats against the team and demands for the song's ban escalated the situation.

In a new conversation with The Lallantop, its singer Shilpa Rao was asked what her thoughts were as the whole controversy took place. In her response, she said, "Kuch nahi, we were all aware of it." She kept it short and explained that she and the team didn't think much and just focused on the reactions of people.

Rao mentioned that, unlike the controversy, it's a beautiful song made to empower people. As a result, they wanted the people to listen and like in their way.

She said, "I mean, it was just that we wanted people to like it on their terms, apart from all of that. We wanted people to get the song, which means the song is empowering you and celebrating you. We wanted that to happen; that's why we let it be. We wanted people to understand and absorb it."

Advertisement

Despite the threats and demands, no action was taken against the makers. Pathaan became a blockbuster at the box office, and the song has gained a massive 677 million views on YouTube, showcasing its success.

Shilpa Rao started her formal journey in music during her college days when composer and singer Mithun Sharma asked her to record a rendition of the song "Tose Naina" from Anwar. She has lent her voice to popular songs like 'Chaleya,' 'Tere Hawale,' 'Malang,' 'Bulleya,' 'Khuda Jaane,' ‘Subhanallah' and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra to reunite on Pathaan 2; Set to begin end of year