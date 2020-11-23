Pathan: John Abraham to join Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone for shooting this week
If there is one movie that the Bollywood buffs are excited about a lot, it is definitely Pathan. Well, the reason is quite obvious as it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a long hiatus of two years. The superstar has reportedly also begun shooting for the movie. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of him a few days back as he sported his new hairstyle again. Reports also suggest that Deepika Padukone will join him soon.
Now, a report by TOI states that John Abraham is supposed to join the team for shooting this week. He will apparently be joining in the next one or two days. The same report also states that two sets have been erected in YRF studios and both of them are currently in operation. Apart from that, Aditya Chopra has also selected Abu Dhabi as their next shooting destination. It will also mark the second shooting schedule of Pathan.
Both Shah Rukh and Deepika are supposed to travel there in January 2021. Talking about Pathan, it will witness the reunion of SRK and Deepika who have earlier already worked in many hit movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. While the actress has also worked with John Abraham earlier, this project will mark his first-ever collaboration with King Khan. He will reportedly play the antagonist in the movie. As of now, he is shooting for another project which is Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside Divya Khosla Kumar.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan gets papped in the city as he begins shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan; See Pics
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Is YRF roping in John Abraham to save the movie from flopping, or to make it a hit? Am confused ...