Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to head to Spain for Siddharth Anand directorial in March

It’s been a while since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen. And while the actor had finally begun working on his comeback project Pathan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, his massive fan army couldn’t keep calm about it. However, the shooting of Pathan was halted due to Aryan Khan’s case followed by the third wave of COVID 19. But as things are getting back to normal, it is reported that the team of Pathan will be heading to Spain in the first week of March to shoot some important sequences.

It is reported that that team will be shooting a romantic number in Spain followed by some high octane action sequence featuring the lead cast.

It is also reported that the team will be shooting some of the action sequences in Mumbai as well during a week long schedule lined up for the last week of February. To note, Pathan will mark Deepika’s fourth movie with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

