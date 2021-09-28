Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to fly to Spain for international shoot schedule on THIS date

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, several film shoots that had to be done internationally were delayed. However, as things are improving with vaccinations, Btown makers are taking the leap and heading internationally for the shoot. The latest one to reportedly join the club is and starrer Pathan. Reportedly, the Pathan crew is all set to leave for Spain with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for a grand song shoot. As per the latest report, the crew along with both superstars flies to Mallorca on October 7.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Deepika and Shah Rukh are all set to shoot a grand song in the gorgeous locations of Mallorca from October 10. Post Mallorca, SRK and Deepika will be shooting at Cadiz and the town of Vejer de la Frontera. Reportedly, the gorgeous location has been finalised by Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand as they have not been explored much on Indian celluloid. The song reportedly is composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Post the song shoot, an action shoot and some confrontational sequences will be shot. The schedule is reportedly for 20 days.

A source told the daily, "The team will begin shooting from October 10 in Mallorca, moving on to Cadiz that is home to beautiful historical landmarks. They will also film in the hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera in Cádiz." Further, the source explained how makers of Pathan are going the extra mile to make SRK's return to screen after break grand. "They know that all eyes will be on Pathan as it marks Shah Rukh’s return to the screens after a hiatus, and are pulling out all stops to make it visually grand."

Further, talking about the grandeur of the song, a source told Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will also shoot a massive song in Mallorca! It will present the two in their never seen before avatars and it will be the biggest song that people have ever seen in terms of scale and mounting."

"When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in Pathan. It will be a sensational shoot to say the least," adds the trade source.

Pathan is directed by WAR director Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. Meanwhile, another film of YRF that has been shot internationally recently is Tiger 3 starring and . Recently, Salman finished his shooting in Austria and is back in India now. Now, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi are also all set to return to India this week after wrapping up Tiger 3.

