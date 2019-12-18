Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday shares inside pictures of her and Kartik Aaryan from the film's success bash

After the huge success of the movie, the makers kept a success bash in the city on Tuesday night. Kartik Aaryan aka Chintu Tyagi was spotted donning a Chintu Tyagi hoodie with black denim.

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar has been receiving a great response by the audiences. The movie has received great applauds from the critics too. Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi's performance have been loved by the viewers. The songs of the movie- Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Dilbara, Tu Hi Yaar Mera has also been loved and is topping the chartbusters. After the huge success of the movie, the makers kept a success bash in the city on Tuesday night.

Kartik Aaryan aka Chintu Tyagi was spotted donning a Chintu Tyagi hoodie with black denim and Ananya Panday aka Tapasya Singh was looking stunning in an all-black dress whereas Bhumi Pednekar aka Vediak Tripathi was wearing a shimmery party dress. Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, and others were also present at the party. Ananya has shared some pictures on her Instagram account from the party. The first picture has Kartik Aaryan who is surrounded by Ananya Panday and other girls whereas the second picture shows Ananya posing for the camera with her friends. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Ladies vs. Chintu Tyagi." Bhumi Pednekar aka Patni was missing in the picture.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur and was directed by B.R.Chopra. The movie released on 6th December 2019. It had a clash with Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat starring , Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

