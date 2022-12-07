Pati Patni Aur Woh clocks 3 years, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar drop heartfelt messages

Kartik Aaryan , Ananya Panday , and Bhumi Pednekar indeed had a very memorable 2022. Kartik Aaryan has been widely appreciated for his work in films namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Ananya Panday’s performance was also noted in the film Liger and Gehraiyaan. Adding up, Bhumi Pednekar’s role in Raksha Bandhan was also appreciated. On Tuesday, these top actors dropped heartfelt messages marking the third anniversary of their film ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh.’

In the latest development, the lead cast of the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh dropped heartfelt messages as the film clocked 3 years since its release at the theatres.

Kartik Aaryan shared a video and recalled working in the film. He captioned, “Three years to this. #PatiPatniAurWoh #DheemeDheeme. Thank you for all the love.”

Ananya Panday also shared a video while working on the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In the video, Kartik, Bhumi, Ananya, and Aparshakti Khurana can be seen together in a frame. In the caption, she dropped a memorable note which read, “#3YearsOfPatiPatniAurWoh. The most fun film to shoot with this amazing bunch of people, it still feels like yesterday. A film that keeps on giving with all the love and laughter we still receive for it till date. Go watch it on @primevideoin. I promise you’ll have too much fun.”

Bhumi Pednekar dropped a sweet message for director Mudassar and team which read, “3 years ago #PatiPatniAurWoh released and here we are today shooting yet another one. To many many more Mudassar sir.”