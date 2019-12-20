Pati Patni Aur Woh’s Kartik Aaryan dances atop his car & clicks selfie with fans; Thanks everyone for the love

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Who co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik Aaryan is a happy man because his last release- Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is going all guns blazing at the box office. And to celebrate the momentous success of the film, Kartik Aaryan danced atop his car on Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare and clicked selfies with his sea of fans. Alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Cant Thank u guys enough for d love u hv shown to Pati Patni Aur Woh n #ChintuTyagi#PatiPatniAurWoh in Theatres #Grateful…..”

In the film, Kartik Aaryan essayed the role of Chintu Tyagi and although the film had received flak when the trailer was dropped online owing to a rape dialogue in the film but later, the makers had removed the rape word from the film. As per reports, despite the release of Mardaani 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh has fared well at the BO charts. Now during a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has never tried his hand at swiping left or right at a dating app and when he was asked if he has ever used a dating app, Kartik said, "No, I never felt the need.”

On the movie front, post the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has started the shooting for the second schedule of Dostana 2 in Mumbai. Post this, reportedly, Kartik will head to London to shoot for Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaan.

Credits :Instagram

Read More