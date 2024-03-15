Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon recalls studying Patna 'laheza' closely to connect with her character Tanvi

Raveena Tandon is one of the finest actresses in the film industry. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Patna Shuklla. Ahead of the film's release, Raveena opened up about her character Tanvi Shuklla and shared how she studied Patna 'laheza' for her character and also added that she resonated with her character's struggles.

Raveena Tandon on her role Tanvi in Patna Shuklla

During an interview with IANS, Raveena Tandon said that she not only connected with her Patna Shuklla character Tanvi, but also drew inspiration from her, and resonated with her struggles.

"Tanvi Shuklla is a character that everyone will relate with. I have met many people like Tanvi, so my character felt familiar and I instantly connected with her story. The way she tries to find work-life balance, I genuinely resonated with her struggles," Raveena said.

Recalling how she studied Patna 'laheza' for her character, Tandon further added, "Tanvi is rooted in the city, so I spent time understanding the Patna 'laheza', or the mentality of the people, and tried to include those little details to make it a well-rounded character."

Opening up on the film's message, she hoped that many women out there would feel inspired after watching Tanvi's story because, despite so many hardships, she went on to fight for what's right in Patna Shuklla.

About Patna Shuklla

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, Patna Shuklla has a stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, the late Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

It narrates the story of a small-time lawyer and homemaker, Tanvi Shuklla, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, which affects the lives and careers of thousands of honest and hard-working youngsters every year.

The trailer also shows late actor Satish Kaushik, challenging Raveena Tandon's character's professional choices, suggesting she belongs in the kitchen instead of a courtroom. It sheds light on the challenges faced by a female lawyer in a male-dominated legal profession. Raveena's character, battles societal norms, showcasing the complexities of her journey against all odds. The trailer also hints at personal struggles, with Manav Vij's character dismissing Tanvi's ambitions despite her remarkable skills.

The actress recently shared the trailer and it received a grand 'swagat' (welcome) from Salman Khan. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, the film's narrative unfolds as a compelling and intriguing tale, portraying the uncommon fight of an ordinary woman, embodying resilience and determination. The courtroom drama will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, 2024.

