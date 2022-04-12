Patralekhaa compliments Rajkummar Rao as he shares a close-up selfie: 'Hi husband, looking hot'

The power couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao certainly know how to set the internet on fire with their social media PDA. Their beautiful love story is no less than a fairytale. After 11 years of dating, the couple chose to tie the knot amongst their closest friends and family in 2021. Fans adore their chemistry, their frequent social media PDA leave their admirers speechless. Recently, Rajkummar Rao uploaded a hilarious close-up selfie on Instagram and added a thoughtful note along with it. He wrote, “I believe and I Will. Keep chasing your dreams.”

Wifey Patralekhaa was among the first ones to see the post. She rushed to the comment section and complimented the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor. “Hi husband, looking hot,” said Patralekhaa. Apart from her, Rajkummar’s fans also bombarded the comment section. While some shared laughing emoticons on the picture, others were impressed with his caption. One of them wrote, “You'll always be my mentor,” another one said, “Sir Looking Stunning”. Bollywood celebrities including Kunal Kemmu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sikandar Kher, and many others also hit the like button on the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi. Whereas, Patralekhaa will be seen in the upcoming movie Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi. They will be seen playing the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule in the movie.

