Patralekhaa glows as she 'soaks up Vitamin D'; Hubby Rajkummar Rao REACTS

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have been setting some serious goals for us, be it as boyfriend and girlfriend earlier or man and wife now. In fact, the duo's wedding was one of the most lavish ones in Bollywood last year. After 11 years of dating, the couple chose to tie the knot amongst their closest friends and family. On November 15, 2021, the two exchanged wedding vows in Chandigarh. Fans adore their chemistry, and the couple is frequently seen on social media leaving their admirers speechless with their PDA. Recently, Patralekhaa uploaded some gorgeous pictures in the sun's glory. Of course, Rajkummar being the sweet hubby he is, came in and hyped his girl!

In the pic, Patralekhaa looked regal and angelic in her traditional attire. The combination of black and white suited her all too well on her and the confidence she exuded made the look all the more gorgeous. She accessorised the look with some Gen Z glares and jhumkas and man, she rocked it! She could be seen smiling and twirling around in the pictures. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans and industry colleagues rushed to pour in their compliments for the actress. However, what caught our attention was Rajkummar Rao’s adorable like on the picture. Subtle and sweet, the best combination.

Check Patralekhaa's post:

Married life has been quite a bliss for the newlyweds. In an interview with Indian Express, Rajkummar had opened up about his marital life. He said, “All I would say is that I feel complete now. Love has always been there and it’s growing every day. I think that’s what matters the most.”

