Patralekhaa, I love you: Rajkummar Rao's birthday post for his wifey spells love

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:14 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
Patralekhaa, I love you: Rajkummar Rao's birthday post for his wifey spells love
Patralekhaa, I love you: Rajkummar Rao's birthday post for his wifey spells love (Pic credit - Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)
Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two often paint the town red with their romance. It is Patralkehaa’s birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Well, one of the most special wishes that have all the attention of the fans came in from her hubby Rajkummar. He shared a dreamy pic of the two and expressed his love. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off them. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!