Patralekhaa mourns the demise of her father; Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah & others express condolences

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle to reveal that her father is no more, alongside a heartfelt note. Several Bollywood celebs have offered their condolences.

Actress Patralekhaa, on Monday, took to her social media handle and informed that her father Ajit Paul has passed away. She shared a lengthy heartfelt note expressing her undying love for him. Sharing a photo frame of her father, the CityLights actress said, “I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa....”

Patralekhaa added, “I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband. You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher, and a guide to them. See you Papa on the other side... I love you.”

Several Bollywood stars like , Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari among others offered condolences in the comments section.

Sonam wrote, “So sorry for your loss Patrelekha. All my love." On the other hand, Bhumi said, “Condolences. May his soul rest in peace. Sending you tons of strength Patra.” Ali Fazal said, "Sending you all the love and strength Patra.. am so sorry.”

Expressing her respect, filmmaker Farah commented, “Patra he will always be watching over u ..n the kind of person I know u to be, ur dad must be already so proud.”

Take a look at Patralekhaa’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa is dating actor Rajkummar Rao for many years and has been quite vocal about her feelings.

Credits :Patralekhaa Instagram

