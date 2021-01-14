Patralekhaa reminds Rajkummar Rao of his journey from Gurugram to NY as he shares The White Tiger billboard.

Patralekhaa posted the same image shared by Rajkummar Rao on her story and reminded the actor of his fabulous journey so far.

Come next week and Rajkummar Rao will be seen in this year's most talked about film The White Tiger. The actor, who has been shooting for Badhaai Do, seems to have taken a break and reached New York for the film's promotions. For the unversed, The White Tiger is based on the novel of the same name by Aarvind Adiga. The actor will be starring opposite with newbie Adarsh Gourav taking the lead.

On Thursday, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a rather special picture. The actor clicked a snap of a New York street featuring a bright blue The White Tiger billboard. Sharing the same, Rajkummar wrote, "Hello New York. #TheWhiteTiger." While he did not divulge any more details, the NY billboard was a super proud moment not just for him but girlfriend Patralekhaa as well.

Patralekhaa posted the same image shared by Rajkummar on her story and reminded the actor of his fabulous journey so far. She wrote, "@rajkummar_rao your hoarding is up in #newyork What?? Remember the first time we saw Times Square hahah who knew back then? What a journey Gurugram to New York."

Check out Patralekhaa's adorable post below:

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger has released in select theatres in the US. In India, the film will begin streaming on Netflix on January 22. Are you looking forward to The White Tiger? Let us know in the comments below.

