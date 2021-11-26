Patralekhaa’s furry friend Gaga’s matching outfits with the bride will melt your heart; PIC

Rajkummar Rao and Patralkehaa recently tied the knot after almost 11 years of dating. Their wedding pictures created a lot of hype on social media. In fact, every day, some new pictures are making it to social media and melting our hearts. Today, yet again, a picture of the bride holding her furry friend Gaga in her arms wearing a matching outfit just like her surfaced on Instagram and we bet it will make you go aww. One thing that will grab your attention will be the customized outfit of Gaga.

Designer Namita Alexander took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see the bride Patralekhaa holding Gaga in her arms. Patralkehaa is wearing a red bridal outfit, that is a Sabyasachi saree and to match with her outfit, we can see Gaga wearing a pretty red coloured frock. The next picture is of the stylist holding the outfit. Then in the third picture, we can see both the outfits. Sharing this picture Namita wrote, “This was a first. To match @patralekhaa Sabyasachi saree on her wedding day, I created a dress for her beloved dog Gaga. Gaga was a dream to work with and Co-operated during fittings and trials *woof woof*. This was a first. To match @patralekhaa Sabyasachi's saree on her wedding day, I created a dress for her beloved dog Gaga. Gaga was a dream to work with and Co-operated during fittings and trials *woof woof*”

Take a look:

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot after 11 years of togetherness. While sharing their first photo as husband and wife, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

