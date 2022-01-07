Patralekhaa shares a funny video featuring Punjab Shenanigans; Rajkummar Rao calls her ‘My Kudi’

Channelling her weekend mood, Patralekhaa treated her fans to a fun video in which she is seen enjoying her time amid the lush green fields in Punjab. The ‘Citylights’ actress took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen cherishing the beauty of the gorgeous place. The video sees the actress going all out as she makes goofy faces and sticks her tongue out of the mouth. The clip is sure to make you fall in love with the fun side of Patralekhaa.

The short clip on the photo-sharing platform sees the newlywed star dressed in a black puffer jacket that had a furry hoodie attached to it. She added a quirky twist to the post by adding the ‘Baarat’ song by Ritviz. The caption to her post read, “Punjab Shenanigans” and the ‘Love Games’ star added two snowman emojis too. As soon as the post hit Instagram, celebrity followers and Partalekhaa’s colleagues from the industry started hitting like and shooting comments on the video. But, the most adorable comment that caught our attention is by Rajkummar. The ‘Newton’ actor hopped into the comment section and wrote, “My Kudi,” and added a red heart emoticon.

Check the comment here:

Here is the video:

Scores of stars flooded the comments section with their sweet complements to Patralekhaa. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Cutie,” while Dia Mirza wrote, “Hi cutie,” with a red heart emoji. Huma Qureshi and comedian Gaurav Gera too showered love over the gorgeous actress.

On November 15, 2021, Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with Patralekhaa after dating for nearly 11 years. The two got married in an intimate wedding that took place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.Soon after the megaevent, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony on their respective social media handles. The Trapped actor wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond” along with heart emoticons.

