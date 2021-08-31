Patralekhaa showers birthday love on Rajkummar Rao: Thanks for being rock solid through this difficult period

It is Rajkummar Rao’s birthday today and the actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, has been inundated with best wishes from fans on social media. In fact, several actors also took to their respective social media handles to shower birthday love on the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor. Amid this, all attention was on Rajkummar’s ladylove Patralekhaa’s social media account and her special post for Rajkummar. And the actress stood true to everyone’s expectations and has taken the social media by a storm with a love filled post for the Stree actor.

Patralekhaa had shared a beautiful picture with her main man wherein she was seen posing while sitting in Rajkummar’s lap and the flowery background added charm to the pic. In the caption, the actress expressed how much she loves the Kai Po Che actor. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you out do yourself in every character that you play because I know that’s what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you” along with the heart emoticon.

Take a look at Patralekhaa’s post for Rajkummar Rao:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi. He will be next seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The movie happens to be the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 release Badhaai Do which also featured Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead.

