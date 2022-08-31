Patralekhaa showers love on birthday boy Rajkummar Rao: May this year be everything magical

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. With his effortless acting skills, the Stree actor has paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. Well, it is his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the star. But the one wish which we bet is one of the most special wishes for Rajkummar is the one that came from his wife Patralekhaa. She shared a couple of pictures of the actor looking dapper.

In the pictures, we can see Rajkummar Rao wearing a white shirt with black dots that he has paired over light blue jeans. The actor completed his look with a light brown coloured coat, transparent glasses and similar light brown coloured boots. Taking to her Instagram handle, Patralekhaa shared this picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Raj. I love you. May this year be everything magical.” The moment Patralekhaa shared these pictures fans have dropped heart emojis and showered love on the actor.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s pictures:

On the personal front, Rajkummar Rao got married to his girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh. The lovebirds were dating each other for 11 years before getting married. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao collaborated together in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta.

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan spends quality time with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi; PIC