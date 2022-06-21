Patralekhaa ticks off a wish from her bucket list with Rajkummar Rao as she enjoys exotic vacay in Italy

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored and loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The couple dated for around 11 years before tying the knot in 2021. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa often seen packed in PDA. They enjoy a massive fan following and their loved ones also adore their chemistry. Currently, they are enjoying an exotic vacation in Italy.

Taking to the reels section of Instagram, Patralekhaa gave a glimpse of their holiday as they enjoyed sightseeing. The video also featured Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's selfie. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Bucket-list...Capri...Amalfi Coast...@rajkummar_rao". As soon as she posted the reel, Rajkummar commented, "We’re only getting younger".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will also star in the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra.

A few days back, the teaser of Hit- The First Case, which is a crime was released. The over one-minute teaser features Rajkummar as a fierce cop from HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) who is on a mission to find a missing girl. The teaser gives a glimpse of Rajkummar’s intense role as he struggles to strike a balance between his personal and professional life and solve the case while fighting his inner demons. To note, HIT - The First Case marks Rajkummar’s first collaboration with Sanya.

Talking about Patralekhaa, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will also feature in Amazon Prime Videos' web series, Gulkanda Tales alongside Kunal Kemmu.

