Patralekhaa's Gen Z airport look is all things comfy and eccentric; PICS

Patralekhaa is quite the fashionista and when it comes to giving her fans unique styling inspo, the actress never backs down. When it comes to styling casual clothing, the actress does it like no one else. Patralekhaa just celebrated her 33rd birthday on 20th February, marking it as her first birthday celebration as a wife with her hubby Rajkummar Rao. Speaking of her marriage, Rajkummar had the sweetest birthday wish for her which we still can’t obsess over! Well, we will come to that later. So without getting distracted, let’s talk focus on the latest eccentric, amazing look. Patralekhaa’s recent airport look absolutely had us stunned!

In the pics, Patralekhaa looked the epitome of Gen Z clothing. The ‘CityLights’ actress was clad in a white oversized graphic hoodie and off-white sweatpants. She paired the look with burgundy coloured shoes (Yes!) and thick white-rimmed shades (Double Yes!). The actress had her hair pulled back in a sleek bun. The look was perfect parts stylish and comfortable. Moreover, the actress exuded confidence in the attire and absolutely killed it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as for his birthday wish, Rajkummar shared an ethereal picture of the duo where the two dreamily looked into his eyes. The happiness on both their faces in the pic was proof of the fact that they are head over heels in love with each other. Sharing this pic the Badhaai Do actor wrote, “Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU”. Yep, sweet and short but still somehow our eyes are tearing up.

