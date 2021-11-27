Patralekhaa's sis kisses her in bridal avatar after wedding with Rajkummar Rao in new pics

Rajkummar Rao and Patralkeha recently tied the knot after 11 years of dating. Their wedding pictures have been creating a lot of buzz ever since they came out and even today some fresh pictures keep surfacing on the internet and making everyone go gaga over them. It was only yesterday that a picture of Patralekhaa holding her pet dog gaga wearing matching outfits came out and today her sister Parnalekhaa has posted a couple of pictures of her with Patra and it is all about love.

Parnalekha took to her Instagram handle to post two pictures with the new bride Patralekhaa. In the first picture, we can see Parnalekha hugging her sister. Both of them look gorgeous in their attire. The actress is wrapped around in a floral print shawl whereas her sister is wearing a shimmery purple dress. In the next picture, we can see both of them kissing and showing their love. Sharing these pictures Parnalekha wrote, “Out of the 365 days,Patra and I,will fight for 364 days and that 1 day that is left,on that day we become overwhelmed with gratitude and shower all the love we had stored in our hearts for 364 days on each other. She watches out for me and how. I,in return,just pray that all my happiness and peace becomes her’s,and all her pain becomes mine. We look alike;we sound alike;we have the same triggers;we are twins separated by only 4 years. My sister,Goldie,you are a beautiful person inside out. You made a beautiful bride.Papa agrees!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also shared beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony on their respective social media handles. The Trapped actor wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond” along with heart emoticons.

