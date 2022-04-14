‘Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah’: Amul congratulates newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with a quirky topical

The special has finally arrived for the lovely couple Alia and Ranbir as they have now become Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor. All the friends and fans of the duo has been eagerly waiting for the union of the love birds and seeing them as bride-groom. The pre-wedding functions were held at the RK house and the wedding was conducted today at their Vastu house. Within few minutes of the news being broken, wishes have been pouring for the couple.

Amun Coop took to social media to express their happiness for the grand wedding of the year. They shared a quirky poster on social media as with the content, “Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah Amul Star Butter.” The tweet read, “#Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!”, as the company introduced its topical flavour. The pictures show the groom feeding the bride the new topical Flavour butter with bread.

See post here-

As per the reports, the director and producers of the movie, Bhamhastra, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were overwhelmed to see Ranbir and Alia at the venue. They became emotional on seeing the couple in bride and groom attires. The source revealed, “An insider close to the family informed India Today, "Apparently, Karan always dreamt of this day when he would give away Alia, who he considers his daughter as a bride, and this was the moment the four of them got emotional. As soon as Ayan and Karan arrived, they rushed to meet Alia and gave her a hug. Ayan got extremely emotional seeing Alia dressed up as the bride and Karan hugged all of them. Ayan was later spotted in a long conversation with Ranbir's father-in law Mahesh Bhatt."

Also read- Ranbir Kapoor to finally make his social media debut post-wedding with Alia Bhatt?