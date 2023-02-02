Paulo Coelho recommends THIS film of Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to 'those who don’t know him in the West'
Celebrated author Paulo Coelho, who is often seen praising Shah Rukh Khan, has reacted to the video featuring him and his die-hard fans.
Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens after four long years. His much-awaited film Pathaan was released on 25th January and since then, it has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is all set to touch the 700 crore mark worldwide. After taking a bumper opening, SRK decided to treat fans with his appearance outside Mannat. On January 30, he was seen addressing a sea of fans stationed outside his house and thanking them for their immense love. Now, celebrated author Paulo Coelho, who is often seen praising SRK, has reacted to the video featuring him and his die-hard fans.
Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan 'great actor'
Paulo Coelho, who is popularly known for his book The Alchemist, took to Twitter and reacted to King Khan's video. He went on to call him 'legend', 'friend' and a 'great actor'. The author also recommended people in the West to watch his film 'My Name is Khan'. The video was originally shared by SRK in which he is seen greeting his fans. Along with it, he wrote, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."
To this, Paulo wrote, "King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”)." Shah Rukh is yet to react to his praising tweet. Have a look:
Back in 2017, Paulo Coelho said that Shah Rukh Khan deserved an Oscar for his solid performance in My Name is Khan. On the film's 7th anniversary, he wrote on his social media platform, "His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’ And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles — as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."
Work front
After Pathaan, King Khan is slated to be seen in Dunki, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. He is also a part of Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra.
