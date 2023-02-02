Paulo Coelho recommends THIS film of Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to 'those who don’t know him in the West'

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens after four long years. His much-awaited film Pathaan was released on 25th January and since then, it has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is all set to touch the 700 crore mark worldwide. After taking a bumper opening, SRK decided to treat fans with his appearance outside Mannat. On January 30, he was seen addressing a sea of fans stationed outside his house and thanking them for their immense love. Now, celebrated author Paulo Coelho, who is often seen praising SRK, has reacted to the video featuring him and his die-hard fans. Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan 'great actor'

Paulo Coelho, who is popularly known for his book The Alchemist, took to Twitter and reacted to King Khan's video. He went on to call him 'legend', 'friend' and a 'great actor'. The author also recommended people in the West to watch his film 'My Name is Khan'. The video was originally shared by SRK in which he is seen greeting his fans. Along with it, he wrote, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved." To this, Paulo wrote, "King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”)." Shah Rukh is yet to react to his praising tweet. Have a look: