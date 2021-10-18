Pavitra Punia says she's recovering from foot injury with Eijaz Khan’s help, thanks fans for support

Pavitra Punia has been quite active on social media and she has been quite vocal about her personal life. The actress is often seen sharing stunning pics on her Instagram account and her love story with Eijaz Khan is a real treat for the fans. However, her recent Instagram post is grabbing attention for a different reason. In her recent post, Pavitra revealed that she has suffered a foot injury, is currently on bed rest and shared a pic of her injured foot.

In the caption, Pavitra expressed her gratitude towards her massive fan following for their recovery wishes. She also revealed that she has been taken care of by her main man Eijaz Khan. “Thank you for the recovery wishes. Gladly there is no fracture. Heading towards full recovery slowly. P.S- “khansaab is taking all the precautionary care and taking care” @eijazkhan”. Soon she was inundated with recovery wishes from friends and fans. Naina Singh took to the comment section and wrote, “Get well sooon my baby” along with heart emoticons. Eijaz Khan also commented on the post and wrote, “tumko bulaoon, ye palkhen bichaoo, kadam tum jaha jaha rakho...., zameen ko aasmaan banaoo, sitaaron se sajaoon, agar tum kaho....”

Take a look at Pavitra Punia’s post:

Meanwhile, Eijaz and Pavitra have been going strong with their relationship and there are speculations about the couple tying the knot soon. In fact, they are often seen spending quality time together and their mushy pics and social media PDA are a treat for the fans.

