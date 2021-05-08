Pavitra Rishta couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande now a part of children’s textbook in Bengali

Sushant Singh Rajput with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has featured in the Bengali textbook for children which teaches relationships.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have dated each other for many years during their work together in the famous soap Pavitra Rishta. Sushant passed away due to suicide in June 2020 and since then any mention of him in retrospective gets his fans excited. There have many tributes of SSR including his mention in the Oscar Memoriam Gallery for people from the world of art and entertainment who passed away in 2020. Sushant, more than just an actor, has become a symbol of masses who came from a small town and conquered success in the tinsel town.

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita have found their pictorial mention in the children’s textbook in Bengali. The image pasted in the book is from Pavitra Rishta with SSR and Ankita and their child’s face from the show. The picture exists in the section where questions related to family, relations, and parenthood are written. Sushant’s image is depicting an ideal father figure which is reflective of the success of the show as well as the image Sushant left etched in people’s minds. Even the education system finds his mention worthy and fruitful of showing it to children who are learning family values.

Another primary bangla textbook published our beloved @itsSSR ’s pic, to depict a family a father figure. @withoutthemind @divinemitz look at this.I am so proud of him. Clearly shows that our education board also feels he is the best. pic.twitter.com/hiyT1giMap — Smita GLK Parikh - SSR (@smitaparikh2) May 5, 2021

Fans on social media have hailed the move by the education department of keeping a wonderful image of their favorite stars where it would enter the visual memory of children in a positive way. Sushant’s tragic death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

