Pavleen Gujral on her character in Gehraiyaan: It's a deeper look into modern relationships

Actor Pavleen Gujral shares her thoughts on the movie 'Gehraiyaan' and she also opens up about her character.

Pavleen says: "It's a deeper look into modern relationships and how your past somehow never leaves you and it changes you as a person. I carry the story forward in the film. When I was approached by Panchami Ghavri for casting, though the story was not revealed at that time, what I could understand after the brief was that the movie will be a great way of looking at why people do what they do."

The 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' actress shares further about her character and says: "Mine is a separate track in itself . It was a very difficult character considering I had to portray very strong emotions but post my brief from the directors Shakun and Dargai, I was quite at ease .Even my co-actors were very cooperative .It's a very important film for today's generation who want to get over the past and move on."

The star cast of the film includes Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa apart from others and can be watched on Prime Video.

