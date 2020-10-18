  1. Home
Payal Ghosh accuses Richa Chadha's lawyer of trolling her; Calls it 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang'

Payal Ghosh and Richa Chadha had settled their dispute earlier. However, the former has now made some fresh allegations which are sure to shock everyone.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: October 18, 2020 07:25 pm
Payal Ghosh grabbed headlines a few weeks earlier when she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. However, trouble mounted for the actress when Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against her for naming the latter in the case. As of now, both the parties have settled the dispute and also signed the consent terms at the Bombay High Court. While Payal withdrew her statement and tendered an apology, Richa, on the other hand, revoked the defamation suit filed against the former.

However, a few more tweets shared by Payal Ghosh have further sparked controversy now. The actress has accused Richa Chadha’s lawyer of trolling her. Yes, you heard it right. She initially shares a few screenshots saying that a Twitter user has abused her and alleges that Richa’s lawyer Saveena Bedi has supported that person. Payal says that it is utterly shameful for the advocate who is running for Richa. She quotes, “This is the modus operandi of this Kashyap gang.” 

Check out the tweet below:

In yet another tweet, the actress has stated that after a defamation suit was filed against her, she said sorry, being a ‘woman’ and a ‘human.’ Not only that but Payal also alleges that Richa Chadha’s lawyer had begged her lawyer saying that people are trolling the actress. She once again accuses them of trolling her on social media saying that it is a contempt of court. On the other hand, Richa and her lawyer are yet to comment on the entire matter. 

Check out the second tweet below:

Also Read: Ramdas Athawale shares a post as he lends support to Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice

Credits :Payal Ghosh Twitter

