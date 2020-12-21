Payal Ghosh alleges Mumbai Police hasn't taken action in her case against Anurag Kashyap: It's been 4 months

Payal Ghosh had earlier filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. She had accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment against her.

Payal Ghosh grabbed headlines a few months ago when she accused Anurag Kashyap of inappropriate behaviour towards her. Not only that but the actress also filed an FIR against the filmmaker in this regard post which he was summoned by the cops. While the latter denied the claims and called them baseless, Payal remained adamant with her claims and even approached NCW in Delhi regarding the same. Now, the actress has once again shared a tweet that has raised eyebrows.

She has alleged that no action has been taken against Anurag Kashyap even after four months despite providing all the evidence. Payal further quotes, “Do I have to die to get the proceedings going?” The actress has added yet another tweet that reads, “It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request. It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting.”

Check out the tweets shared by her below:

It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap inspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going ? — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) December 21, 2020

It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request . It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting. — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) December 21, 2020

Earlier in her FIR, Payal Ghosh alleged that the filmmaker called her to his residence and then sexually harassed her. Not only that but she also stated that he took his clothes off before trying to force himself upon her. In the midst of all this, the actress also got into an indirect cold war with Richa Chadha for allegedly dragging the latter’s name in the case. Not only that but a defamation case was also filed against Ghosh in this regard.

