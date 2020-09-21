Payal Ghosh on Anurag Kashyap’s ex wives defending him: If he’s such a good person, why did they leave him?
Anurag Kashyap landed himself in trouble after Payal Ghosh recently accused him of sexual harassment. The actress has alleged that the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable when she had visited him. While Payal’s allegations have raised a lot of eyebrows, Anurag’s ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have come in his support and slammed the accusations. In fact, Aarti eve called it a cheap stunt. And now, Payal has reacted to Aarti and Payal supporting Anurag and questioned why did they leave the filmmaker if he is such a good person.
The lady asserted that Anurag’s ex-wives are defending him because that is how the industry works. “When he is such a good person and she is defending him then I think, she shouldn’t have left him, if he was such a nice person. I don’t think a couple who love each other and have respect for each other, will just leave for nothing. And then his second wife which was Kalki, she looks like more happy now rather than when she was with Anurag Kashyap. She also left. So, I think if they were happy, they shouldn’t have left each other. And now they are coming and defending him because they know they have to defend him because that is how the industry works, that is how maybe they have financial connection. I just want to know if he’s such a good person then why both the wives have left and they are living peacefully after that,” Payal was quoted saying.
Meanwhile, Anurag has rubbished all the allegations levelled against him. In fact, his lawyer had also released a statement on his behalf and stated that the filmmaker is is pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The statement then says that a social movement like #MeToo has been used as a tool for character assassination and is opted by vested interests.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Some people are so stupid that they make my eyes bawl out. When Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of violence, his ex wife came on defence of him and wrote a statement that said he was never violent in their relationship. She couldn’t tolerate the lie so she spoke up irrespective of they being divorced. You just don’t stay in a marriage just cause the other person is good. I am divorced to my husband and he is a very good person and I love him as a person but I cannot live with him because we have different values and ideologies and mostly we are very different individuals, but according to Miss Payal thoughts that’s not true. Gosh get a grip girl and get a life. Your reasons are smeared with stupidity and ignorance.
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Mutual divorce dear Payal, mutual divorce.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Anurag never denied his multiple affairs. He himself admitted in the past that he was never a perfect husband.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Wait, so people break up with their partners because the other person is a bad person? This is news to me.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
u r news to us
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Maybe he left them wanting more ... crying cos he is a great lover lol