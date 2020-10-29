Payal Ghosh to do COVID 19 test; Isolates herself as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for virus

Payal Ghosh has isolated herself after Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tested positive for Coronavirus. She will quarantine herself till her reports come out.

On Tuesday, actress Payal Ghosh announced that she is going to isolate till she gets her COVID-19 test done. According to the IANS report, Payal had attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday, where she joined his political outfit, Republican Party of India. Athawale had also announced that he has tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. Reacting to his announcement, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Get well soon sir! Wishing you quick & successful recovery!"

Athawale’s tweet read as "I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for a few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe." Soon, in a separate tweet, the actress had announced that she has isolated herself. Her tweet read as, "Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done."

Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 27, 2020

According to the PTI report, the actress stated that she is currently asymptomatic and will quarantine herself till her COVID-19 reports come out.

"I am going to do my COVID tests as I got to know that Mr Athawale has tested positive. I was with him yesterday so I'll definitely be doing a test and will update. For now, I'll be quarantining till I do the test and get my reports. I don't have any symptoms," the actress told PTI.

Payal Ghosh made headlines in September when she filed assault charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. During that time, she had also met the Union Minister to seek his support in the case.

