Payal Ghosh expresses gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for supporting her; Says it means a lot

As Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap, the actress has thanked the Queen star for backing her.

Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the lady has been ruling the headlines. The lady has alleged that the renowned filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable when she had visited him. While her allegations left everyone brimming with an opinion, several celebs came out to in support of Anurag. On the other hand, , who is known fearlessly voicing her opinion, was seen backing Payal in the matter. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress addressed Bollywood as Bullywood and stated that Anurag is capable of what the victim has claimed.

Overwhelmed with Kangana’s support, Payal expressed her gratitude towards the actress and stated that this means a lot to her. She stated, “People who are supporting me are the people who really believe in that a woman should come out and speak about whatever has happened. They are supporting because they believe in feminism. Thanks to them and thanks to Kangana also.” Payal had thanked the Queen actress on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Thank you so much for your support @KanganaTeam. This was high time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can together bring all of them down.”

Thank you so much for your support @KanganaTeam. This was high time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can together bring all of them down. https://t.co/1NlWH0qngp — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag has rubbished all the allegations levelled by Payal. In fact, his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin had also come in his support and slammed the allegations. In fact, Aarti had also called it a cheap stunt. She wrote, ““First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First, it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed than this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”

