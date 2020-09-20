Payal Ghosh to file official complaint against Anurag Kashyap on September 21
Anurag Kashyap has grabbed headlines once again after actress Payal Ghosh made some serious allegations against him this Saturday. She accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on her and alleged that he made her uncomfortable. Not only that, but the actress also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO to help her in the matter. A few celebs like Kangana Ranaut has come up in her support. Now, we have learned that Ghosh has decided to take it the legal way.
Yes, that’s right. As per a report by Republic World, the actress has decided to file an official complaint against the Gangs of Wasseypur director at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, 21st September 2020. Moreover, her lawyer Nitin Satpute has released an official statement concerning the matter. He has stated that Payal Ghosh was molested and treated badly by Anurag Kashyap in 2015. He further added that the paperwork is going on regarding the same.
Satpute also cites the reason behind Ghosh not speaking about it in the past years. He states that the actress did try to but was threatened. According to him, she was pressurized about being boycotted if she decides to speak up. Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter on Saturday and claimed that Anurag Kashyap has been sexually inappropriate towards her. However, the filmmaker has dismissed all her claims and called them baseless. His first wife, Aarti Bajaj has also called Ghosh’s allegations cheap stunts.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Payal gosh herself said that she didn't have any proof! Any women who uses #MeToo movement to falsely accuse a man for their own benefit is worse than than man she is accusing!. Kangana jumping and supporting Payal does nothing but bring down Payal into gutter. Kangana is a poster child of a victim. The ultimate victim the world has ever witnessed! You name a crime either rape or sexual abuse or nepotism or drugs or cheated in love or illegal construction!! and Kangana claims to be a victim!!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Anurag Kayshap has always sounded like a pervert. What can I say about Kjo’s puppet? Taapsee Pannu is no longer enough for him, he went for a fresh blood. Get him arrested, we need ‘cleansing’ in Bollywood
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Any girl can just complain any rubbish onto anyone will that person be jailed this is ridiculous ... can't say about film industry where this is common but in common life if girls start these acts without time or reason then what can the law makers do ... amend it in totality ...
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Women who make false rape claims should be jailed. Just saying. The law should be the same for men and women.