Payal Ghosh to file official complaint against Anurag Kashyap on September 21

Trouble awaits Anurag Kashyap as Payal Ghosh has recently accused him of being sexually inappropriate towards her. She is all set to file an official complaint too.

Anurag Kashyap has grabbed headlines once again after actress Payal Ghosh made some serious allegations against him this Saturday. She accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on her and alleged that he made her uncomfortable. Not only that, but the actress also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO to help her in the matter. A few celebs like has come up in her support. Now, we have learned that Ghosh has decided to take it the legal way.

Yes, that’s right. As per a report by Republic World, the actress has decided to file an official complaint against the Gangs of Wasseypur director at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, 21st September 2020. Moreover, her lawyer Nitin Satpute has released an official statement concerning the matter. He has stated that Payal Ghosh was molested and treated badly by Anurag Kashyap in 2015. He further added that the paperwork is going on regarding the same.

Satpute also cites the reason behind Ghosh not speaking about it in the past years. He states that the actress did try to but was threatened. According to him, she was pressurized about being boycotted if she decides to speak up. Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter on Saturday and claimed that Anurag Kashyap has been sexually inappropriate towards her. However, the filmmaker has dismissed all her claims and called them baseless. His first wife, Aarti Bajaj has also called Ghosh’s allegations cheap stunts.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×