Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale's political party, named vice president of women's wing

After receiving backing from Union minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India(A) in the sexual misconduct case against Anurag Kashyap, Payal Ghosh has now joined the political leader's party. Not just that, the actress has also been named as the vice president of RPI (A)'s women's wing. ANI confirmed the development and tweeted, "Maharashtra: Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), in Mumbai. She has been named as the vice president of women's wing of RPI (A)."

Union Minister Athawale was all for Ghosh's inclusion in the party and told PTI, "I told her RPI(A) is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party."

As per reports, Payal Ghosh said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap. The actress had levelled charges of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap and even filed and FIR. She received support from Athawale, the state;s governor and even the National Commission for Women.

Maharashtra: Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), in Mumbai. She has been named as the vice president of women's wing of RPI (A). pic.twitter.com/slRLOKtJWV — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

On the other hand, Anurag Kashayap has denied all allegations and called them 'baseless'. He also appeared before the Mumbai Police and furnished evidence stating that he was not in the country when the said incident took place almost seven years ago. Anurag revealed that he was in Sri Lanka at the time where he was working on a film project.

