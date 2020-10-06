Payal Ghosh to meet NCW head in Delhi over delay in Anurag Kashyap's arrest: Report

A few days earlier, Payal Ghosh had filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct. She has reportedly headed to Delhi now.

A few weeks back, Payal Ghosh made headlines when she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. While the Gangs of Wasseypur director dismissed the allegations and called them baseless, the actress decided to file an official complaint. She lodged an FIR against the filmmaker at the Versova Police Station post which he was summoned and interrogated there. Now, the actress has once again created a buzz in the media with her decision to jet off to Delhi for the same matter.

According to the latest reports, Payal Ghosh will meet NCW head Sharma in Delhi for the further course of action that can be taken against Anurag Kashyap. The actress herself has confirmed the same while stating that she has some other works on the table. She further adds that Kashyap should have been arrested by now but he appeared before the cops only once. Ghosh also says that they will discuss the further course of action after analyzing the investigation.

Meanwhile, the actress had earlier also applied for the narco test of the filmmaker. Her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, filed an application on behalf of Payal Ghosh at the Versova Police Station. She has requested not only for a narco analysis but also for a polygraph and lie detector test. The lawyer shared a copy of the same on his official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, the actress herself was seen arriving at the police station a few days back owing to the probe related to the FIR filed by her against Anurag Kashyap.

