Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra Governor to request for Y level security; Claims her life is under threat

After Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap, she has met Maharashtra Governor and requested Y security.

Payal Ghosh has taken the tinselvile by a storm ever since she has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. The actress had alleged that the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable while she had met her a couple of years ago. While her allegations raised a lot of eyebrows, she has also been receiving a mixed reaction for the same. Lately, it was reported that Payal had filed an FIR against Anurag and had even threatened to go on hunger strike if no action was taken against him.

Now as per a recent update, the actress has met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari today and has requested to give her Y security. Payal was accompanied by her advocate Nitin Satpute and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale who has come out in her support in the case. The lady has given a letter to the Maharashtra Governor for security claiming that her life is under threat. Sharing a picture with Maharashtra Governor on Twitter, Payal wrote, “Had a great meeting with honourable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!!”

Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir . He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!! pic.twitter.com/76OANU9x5Y — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by Mumbai Police post Payal Ghosh’s rape FIR. According to media reports, the Gangs of Wasseypur director is likely to be questioned soon in the case. On the other hand, Payal had even questioned the police why there wasn't any arrest yet.

