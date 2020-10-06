Payal Ghosh meets National Commission for Women Chief in Delhi over Me Too case against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh was snapped outside the NCB office on Tuesday as she met NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and discussed the sexual miscoduct case she has filed against Anurag Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh who made headlines after she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, the actress has now received support from the National Commission for Women. On Tuesday, Payal Ghosh who left for New Delhi recently, reached the NCW office with her lawyer. ANI confirmed the development as the actress was snapped outside the NCB office. Payal met the NCW chairperson Sharma and discussed her case.

Payal also took to Twitter to thank the NCW chief for hearing her out. Sharing photos from their meeting, Payal wrote, "I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou."

I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou pic.twitter.com/d2JEqF6nwf — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 6, 2020

#WATCH I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help: Actor Payal Ghosh after meeting NCW Chief Rekha Sharma in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/imwECaZHms — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Payal, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, has also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. The filmmaker has refuted Payal's allegations appeared before the police last week. The actress had alleged that the said incident took place around seven years ago and that the filmmaker forced himself on her.

However, Anurag called these allegations 'baseless' and even furnished evidence before the Mumbai Police stating that he wasn't in the country but in Sri Lanka working on an upcoming film back then. His lawyer, too, released a statement after his questioning with the cops and denied claims of assault.

The statement mentioned, "Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him." Payal slammed this statement calling it a lie.

