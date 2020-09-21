Payal Ghosh on not remembering the date of incident with Anurag Kashyap: He wasn't my lover

Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, the lady has been facing questions about not remembering the details about when the incident took place. Here’s what Payal has to say about it.

The #MeToo movement, which was subsided over the time, found a new spark after Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her. Her revelations grabbed a lot of eyeballs and everyone has something to say about the ongoing controversy. While the industry seems to be divided over the matter, many have questioned Payal for not remembering the date of the incident. Apparently, the actress has claimed that she doesn’t have a proof to her allegations against Anurag. However, the lady has come up with an explanation for the same.

Recently, Payal revealed that she doesn’t remember the exact date as Anurag wasn’t his lover whom she had met. However, she also asserted that things will be a lot clearer if police can retrieve the records. “He was not my lover. When you are in love you remember the date, you met your lover. How will I remember the date or anything when I met a director? I did keep on haunting me. Still, talking about the perfect date or year, it was very much between November or December, because I remember even in 2015, he called me saying ‘Why don’t you join me and come to my Holi party’. So definitely, it was within those months. But by month it is very difficult to remember. I think I can retrieve the records but I think it will be done by the police. If they can retrieve the messages and records then everything will be clear,” she added.

It is also reported that Payal will be filing a complaint against Anurag Kashyap in the case. On the other hand, the Gangs of Wasseypur director has dismissed all the allegations levelled against him and called it baseless.

Credits :Pinkvilla

