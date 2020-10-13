Payal Ghosh now ready to apologise to Richa Chadha on certain conditions, Bombay HC gives two days

The Bombay High Court on Monday gave Payal Ghosh and Richa Chadha two days to file consent terms in the settlement of the defamation case.

Payal Ghosh, who has been making headlines for multiple reasons in the last few weeks, has now agreed to apologise to Richa Chadha in the defamation case filed by the latter. For the unversed, Richa had dragged Payal and others to court over defamatory statements that Payal had made in a television interview. After the last hearing in Bombay High Court, Payal had agreed that she would apologise to the 'Fukrey' actress. However, later on social media she tweeted saying "Sorry Not Sorry."

The Bombay HC on Monday gave Payal and Richa two days to file consent terms in the settlement of the defamation case. Now, as per latest reports, Payal is ready to apologise but on certain conditions. Payal's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that his client is ready to apologise but she will only do so on the guarantee that Richa does file any criminal case against her after settling the matter.

Satpute also told the court, "After the last hearing, Ms. Chadha made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. That resulted in Ms. Ghosh being trolled on social media. But she would like to settle the matter."

The Bombay HC told both the parties that consent terms should be filed at the earliest. "If you both are settling the matter, then it would be best if you talk to each other instead of others and file the consent terms," the court remarked and adjourned the matter to be heard on 14 October.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha taking legal action against her: She should go and ask Anurag why he took her name

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×