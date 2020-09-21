Payal Ghosh opens up about the legal case against Anurag Kashyap & stars supporting him because he's powerful

In an interview, Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of Me Too, got talking about slapping legal case against him. Read on

A few days back, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, as she took to Twitter to level Me Too allegations against him. Her tweet read, “Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help.” Later, and others came out in the open to support Anurag Kashyap, calling him the biggest feminist.

Later, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer issued a statement calling the allegations as baseless and the filmmaker, in a series of tweets, wrote in Hindi, and dismissed the allegations that he forced himself upon an actor. “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain,” Anurag wrote. Now in an interview, Payal Ghosh talked about slapping a legal case against Anurag, not getting support from actors and also, why she didn’t speak up before. Talking about Taapsee Pannu and others who have supported Kashyap, Payal said, “Ghatiya mentality ke log hai, kaam paane ke liye support kiye jee rahe hai.” Also, when Mahie Gill said that she can never imagine him of talking ill of his actresses, Payal said, “Toh phir mein Taapsee ka naam le leti agar bolna hee hota toh. Kangana is the only person who talks the truth. Mere papa ki kasam Anurag Kashyap ne Mahie Gill ka sabse phele naam liya tha.” Well, Mahie’s statement comes in after in an interview with ABN Telugu, Payal talked about the incident and shared that Anurag allegedly took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. Also, Payal claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including , Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away. Moving on, Payal talked about not getting support from other stars as she said, “Kitna ghatiya mentality ke log hai. Kitna drama kar rahe hai… Kaam paane ke liye, support kiye jaa rahe hai..kabhi na kabhi samjhna chahiye. Mujhe to pata hee tha kyunki he is more powerful. Sabko buhut ache see pata kya hai..” Also, Payal said that she doesn’t care if anyone supports her or not as she said, “Koi mujhe support kare na kare, mujhe koi farak nahi parta, main jo soch rahi ho,, aur meine jo bola hai uspein I will stick to it. Sabke behen bhi hai, bache bhi honge, tab pata chalega kissi ke saath aisa hota hai.. tum logo ke saath willingly hota hai, jab unwillingly hoga hai toh kaise feel hota hai.” Also, after Payal came out in the open against Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Sharma has expressed her solidarity with Payal Ghosh and talking about the same and seeking legal action, Payal said, “I am talking to my advocate and jo who bolenge mein uss hissab se decide karongi. I have to think about my security.”

When she was asked as to why didn’t she speak up during the Me Too movement in India, Payal said, “Jo log mujhe support kar rahe hai unko mein thank you bolna chahti hu aur jo log mere against mein bol rahe hai unko mein bolongi kabhi kyunki tum log apne matlab ke hisaab se dekhte ho. Tum log yeh nahi sochte ki saamne wala kya soch raha hai. Kya hua hai.. Mein Me Too ke time par bhi bol sakti thi par meine nahi bola kyunki meri family ne agree nahi kiya… agar fame hee lena hotatoh phele hee bol sakti hai.”

Credits :Bollywood Now

