Payal Ghosh questions Richa Chadha's claim of having won the defamation case; Says 'verdict is not yet passed'

A few reports suggested that Richa Chadha has won her case against Payal Ghosh. However, the latter's recent tweets speak otherwise.
Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh are at loggerheads over the former’s name being dragged in a case against Anurag Kashyap. The actress recently also filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for the same. However, the latter has tried clarifying on social media that she has nothing to do with Chadha and that her fight for justice is against the filmmaker. In the midst of all this, there were reports that the Fukrey actress has won her case against Payal Ghosh. 

However, the latter’s tweet speaks otherwise. Payal Ghosh has questioned Richa Chadha over her claim of having won the case when the matter is sub judice and the verdict is not out yet. She has further stated that she agreed with the High Court to settle the matter amicably on October 12. The actress also says that making false claims is contempt of court. She also shares a screenshot of her reply to the Court’s suggestion for settling the matter.

Check out her first tweet below:

Payal Ghosh writes, “Miss Chadha is blowing the trumpet that she won because I just sent a courtesy apology for taking her name. This is a classic case of counting your chickens before they hatch and putting your head unnecessarily to hog the limelight. In yet another tweet, the actress once again clarifies that she has nothing to do with Richa Chadha and that she does not know her. She further writes, “I hardly tweet about her because I’m not interested in her, being a human I respect every human on this planet. Let's just stay where we are and not interfere.” 

Check out her tweets below:

