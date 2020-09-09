Payal Ghosh questions Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide theory: Person having panic attacks has fear of death

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has shocked everyone in the film industry. His former gym buddy Payal Ghosh has now spoken up on the same.

(Trigger Warning)

South actress Payal Ghosh who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s gym buddy for four years has now opened up on the late actor. The actress raises doubts about Sushant’s suicide theory. Claiming that she has seen his medicines and prescriptions on TV, Payal says that they are given for anxiety and panic attacks. She reportedly states that a person having panic attacks also goes through the fear of death. The actress then questions how a person having a fear of death can end his life.

Payal told IANS, “His death is still a mystery to me.” The actress also adds that she has battled depression and panic attacks in the past and that she has knowledge of the medications. The actress reportedly finds it hard to believe that someone like Sushant was battling depression. She also recalls the time when she went to the same gym as the late actor. According to her, initially, he was very shy but later he became friendly.

Payal further says, “Sushant was a very lighthearted boy. He was simple and down to earth. This is after he had made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che'. We have worked out in the same gym for around four years. However, he stopped coming to our gym after 2017. We lost touch after that.” The actress adds that Sushant shared a cordial relationship with everyone at the gym and had a chat with the trainers at times. The actress was reportedly neighbors with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande when they resided at the Lokhandwala apartment. However, according to Payal, it was a hi-hello relationship back then. Their friendship reportedly began at the gym. The actress finds it hard to believe when people say that the late actor had an attitude problem. She concludes by stating that he was humble and down to earth person.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :IANS

