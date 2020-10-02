Payal Ghosh reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s denial of sexual harassment claims; Wants narco analysis in this case

After Anurag Kashyap rubbished the sexual misconduct allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh in his statement with the Mumbai Police, the actress has claimed that he has been telling a lie.

Payal Ghosh has been all over the headlines ever since she has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Lately, the actress had filed an FIR against the filmmaker in Mumbai following which he was summoned by the cops for questioning. Anurag was spotted at the police station on Thursday wherein he was, reportedly, questioned for around eight hours in the case. It was reported that the Gangs of Wasseypur director had denied all the allegations levelled against him. This isn’t all. Anurag’s lawyer had also stated that Payal’s allegations were an outright lie.

Now, Payal has reacted to Anurag’s denial and claimed that he has been lying in his statement. Furthermore, the actress also mentioned that she is filing the application for narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test of the filmmaker to bring out the truth in the case. In fact, she even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in her post. “Mr.Kashyap has lied before police in his statement..my Lawyer, is moving an application 2conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector &Polygraph Test of Mr.kashyap 2find out d truth Today application wl be filed to d police station,4 d interest of Justice @narendramodi @AmitShah #BetiBachao,” Payal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Payal had also met Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari along with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and demanded Y level security. Payal in her application had cited a threat to her life. On the other hand, Anurag has maintained his stand and has called Payal’s allegations as baseless and malicious. In fact, several actresses like , Mahie Gill, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin came out in Anurag’s support.

