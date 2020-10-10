Payal Ghosh recalls her first meetings with Sooraj Barjatya & Anurag Kashyap, says, 'It changed me'

Taking to Twitter, Payal Ghosh recalled how meeting with Sooraj Barjatya was starkly different than meeting Anurag Kashyap. Read on to know more.

Payal Ghosh who has been making headlines for the past few weeks, took to Twitter on Saturday to recall her first ever meeting with producer Sooraj Barjatya and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. For the unversed, Payal has accused Kashyap of sexual misconduct and filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police. She has also received support from politicians as well as the National Commission for Women.

Taking to Twitter Payal recalled how meeting with Barjatya was starkly different than meeting Anurag Kashyap. Payal had alleged that the filmmaker had tried to force himself on her back in 2013 when she met him for a project.

Payal tweeted, "The first time I met Sooraj Barjatya Sir, thought ’life is full of roses’& when I met Mr. Kashyap the whole meaning changed. Two sides of a coin."

Adding that her meeting with Kashyap changed her as a person, Payal wrote, "It changed me to a different person than what I used to be .. anyway life looks better now, feeling fresh as the early days of my career."

The first time I met Sooraj Barjatya Sir, thought’life is full of roses’& when I met Mr. Kashyap the whole meaning changed.Two sides of a coin. It changed me to a different person than what I used to be .. anyway life looks better now,feeling fresh as the early days of my career. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag was summoned by the Mumbai Police and the filmmaker has categorically denied Payal's accusations calling it baseless. During his appearance before the cops, the filmmaker also stated that he was in Sri Lanka to work on a film project during the timeline stated by Payal Ghosh from 2013.

He had tweeted earlier, "In an attempt to silence me, you dragged other women as well, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while accusing me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move."

