  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Payal Ghosh receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; Says ‘Hard work goes a long way’

Recently, Payal Ghosh has been awarded with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award. She has shared a glimpse of the trophy on her Twitter handle.
25605 reads Mumbai
Payal Ghosh receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar AwardPayal Ghosh receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; Says ‘Hard work goes a long way’ Payal Ghosh receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; Says ‘Hard work goes a long way’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
+ 2 Photos

Actor Payal Ghosh, who recently entered politics, is over the moon right now. The actor-turned-politician has been recently awarded with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award. Payal, who gave the award ceremony a miss, has shared a picture of the trophy on her Twitter handle. As Payal was not able to attend the function on November 26, the trophy was sent to her residence. Earlier, Maharashtra Governor awarded Bollywood actor Richa Chadha with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Now, while sharing a glimpse of the trophy, Payal wrote, "Hard work goes a long way and I really want the youth to take it up. Moments like these really humble me." A few months back, Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her. She also dragged Richa Chadha and a few other actresses’ names in the same case; later, she got into an online war with the Masaan actress. 

Check out Payal Ghosh’s latest post here:

Payal joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s political party (Republican Party of India) to begin her political career. According to ETimes, while talking about her new journey, the actor-politician has said it was Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's teachings that inspired her to join the Ramdas Athawale’s political party. Payal has been appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party.

On the work front, Payal Ghosh will soon be seen in an upcoming film titled Red. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress will also feature in a music video titled Pyaar Happens, sung by Indo-American singer Amar Syal.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh on filing an FIR against Anurag Kashyap: It is not about now; I wanted to speak before

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Payal Ghosh Twitter

You may like these
Payal Ghosh to do COVID 19 test; Isolates herself as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for virus
Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale's political party, named vice president of women's wing
Payal Ghosh thanks Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer as he backs her amid the sexual assault controversy
Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh & others pray for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery post he suffers a heart attack
Newswrap, October 18: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey shoot wrap up, Payal Ghosh's fresh allegations & more
Payal Ghosh takes a jibe at friend Irfan Pathan over silence on Anurag Kashyap: Expect him to talk about it
Anonymous 1 hour ago

What????? Hahahaha