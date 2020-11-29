Payal Ghosh receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; Says ‘Hard work goes a long way’

Recently, Payal Ghosh has been awarded with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award. She has shared a glimpse of the trophy on her Twitter handle.

Actor Payal Ghosh, who recently entered politics, is over the moon right now. The actor-turned-politician has been recently awarded with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award. Payal, who gave the award ceremony a miss, has shared a picture of the trophy on her Twitter handle. As Payal was not able to attend the function on November 26, the trophy was sent to her residence. Earlier, Maharashtra Governor awarded Bollywood actor Richa Chadha with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Now, while sharing a glimpse of the trophy, Payal wrote, "Hard work goes a long way and I really want the youth to take it up. Moments like these really humble me." A few months back, Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her. She also dragged Richa Chadha and a few other actresses’ names in the same case; later, she got into an online war with the Masaan actress.

Check out Payal Ghosh’s latest post here:

Glad to have received the Bharat Ratna Dr.Ambedkar award. I couldn't attend the ceremony on Constitution Day i.e Nov 26. Hard work goes a long way and I really want the youth to take it up. Moments like these really humbles me.! #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/PFWr0SIFMM — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 28, 2020

Payal joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s political party (Republican Party of India) to begin her political career. According to ETimes, while talking about her new journey, the actor-politician has said it was Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's teachings that inspired her to join the Ramdas Athawale’s political party. Payal has been appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party.

On the work front, Payal Ghosh will soon be seen in an upcoming film titled Red. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress will also feature in a music video titled Pyaar Happens, sung by Indo-American singer Amar Syal.

