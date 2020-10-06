Payal Ghosh responds to Richa Chadha's defamation suit: She should ask Anurag Kashyap why he took her name

Richa Chadha has recently filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and others. The next hearing of the same is adjourned till October 7, 2020.

Payal Ghosh has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The actress also filed an official complaint against the filmmaker with the Versova Police Station post which he was summoned there. She recently met NCW head Sharma in Delhi to discuss further course of action in the matter. Meanwhile, trouble has mounted for Ghosh herself as Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against her, Kamaal R. Khan, and others.

The actress reportedly asked for monetary compensation of Rs 1.10 crore for tarnishing her image and subjecting her to humiliation and public scrutiny. Payal Ghosh has now responded to the same and called it a false accusation. The actress tells IANS that she does not understand what she has to do with the case. Ghosh further asks for the reason behind Richa Chadha trying to defame her. She says that the latter should ask Anurag Kashyap for why did he take her name.

Payal Ghosh has said that she does not know the Masaan actress and that they will clarify everything in court. She further alleged that it was Anurag Kashyap who took names. Earlier, no one appeared at the court on Ghosh’s behalf because of which Richa Chadha was asked to serve fresh personal notice to the respondents and service through emails. The court has reportedly adjourned the case till October 7, 2020. While talking about the same, the actress says that she won’t be able to make it as she is currently not in Mumbai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh didn't come for hearing; KRK is lying about not getting notice: Richa Chadha's lawyer

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×