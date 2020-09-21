Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha taking legal action against her: She should go and ask Anurag why he took her name

As Richa Chaddha has decided to send a legal notice to Payal Ghosh for dragging her name in #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap, the latter has clarified that she spoke whatever the Manmarziyan director told her.

Payal Ghosh had sent the social media in a tizzy ever since she has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. While her allegations have left everyone brimming with an opinion, many people have come out in Anurag’s support. Amid the ongoing row of slapping Me Too allegations against Anurag, Payal had also dragged names of actresses such as , Richa Chadha and others. This hadn’t gone down well with the Fukrey actress who stated that she will initiate legal action against Payal.

But looks like Payal is unfazed by Richa’s decision and believes the actress should question Anurag Kashyap for bringing her name. Payal has asserted that she just reiterated what Anurag had told her and called it his version. She also explained that she doesn’t know anyone personally so there isn’t any question of taking anybody’s name from her side. “I didn’t know them personally then why should I take their name. There is no question arising about taking anybody’s name from my side. I said everything, whatever he told me during the two days when I went to his house. I don’t have a personal grudge on anybody. She should go and ask Anurag Kashyap ‘why did you take my name’. Just because I am a girl and don’t have such influential support, doesn’t mean I am the one who is talking everything and he is influential and has launched them, so he is very good,” Payal was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Richa had sent a legal notice to Payal for dragging her name in the allegations. However, the latter has refused to accept it. Talking about the same, Masaan actress stated, “Soft copy of the legal notice was delivered to Ms Ghosh this morning. My person went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence which she/representative has not accepted."

