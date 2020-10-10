Payal Ghosh seeks help from PM Modi; Says 'mafia gang will kill me'

Payal Ghosh shared multiple posts on her Twitter account seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further states how the mafia gang will kill her and make it look like a suicide.

Actress Payal Ghosh shared a post on her Twitter account seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress wrote in her tweet, "These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else." The actress also responded to actress Richa Chadha's tweet. Payal Ghosh wrote, "Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao."

Actress Richa Chadha had previously tweeted saying, "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20) filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers." Actress Payal Ghosh further tweets saying, "@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood."

Check out the posts

These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood . — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao https://t.co/fhhQEWz1nl — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Actress Payal Ghosh had previously filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker reportedly tweeted saying the allegations against him are baseless. The actress also reportedly filed a FIR against the director cum producer Anurag Kashyap.

