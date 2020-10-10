Payal Ghosh seeks help from PM Modi; Says 'mafia gang will kill me'
Actress Payal Ghosh shared a post on her Twitter account seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress wrote in her tweet, "These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else." The actress also responded to actress Richa Chadha's tweet. Payal Ghosh wrote, "Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao."
Actress Richa Chadha had previously tweeted saying, "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20) filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers." Actress Payal Ghosh further tweets saying, "@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood."
Actress Payal Ghosh had previously filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker reportedly tweeted saying the allegations against him are baseless. The actress also reportedly filed a FIR against the director cum producer Anurag Kashyap.
