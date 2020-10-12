Payal Ghosh seeks help from President of India in her case; Says 'Accused is a highly influential person'

A few days earlier, Payal Ghosh has asked for help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her case against Anurag Kashyap. Now, the actress has written an official letter to the President of India.

Payal Ghosh is creating a lot of buzz in the media for the past few weeks and the reasons are now known to everyone. The actress accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct sometime back. She also filed an official complaint against the filmmaker at the Versova police station with the help of her lawyer, Nitin Satpute. Not only that but she also went to the NCW office in Delhi to meet the organization’s chief Sharma and spoke to her about it.

Now, Payal Ghosh has approached the President of India for help. She has written an official letter to the Rashtrapati Bhawan while asking the President to intervene in the case. The actress mentions the FIR that she had lodged with the police station. She then states how the accused called her to his place in the pretext of giving work in the industry and then conducted the heinous crime. Payal says that she filed the complaint on 22nd September 2020.

Citing the reason that there has been no progress in the investigation, the actress says that the police personnel are not arresting the accused as he is an influential person. She further adds that the police would have arrested a poor person if he would have committed the crime but they are doing nothing in her case as it’s that of an influential person. While sharing a copy of the letter in her tweet, Payal Ghosh writes, “Justice is getting delayed and it might just as well be denied.”

Check out her tweet below:

This is my letter to the Hon'ble president of India rashtrapatibhvn Justice is getting delayed and it might just as well be denied ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/8mwCV6STpK — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) October 12, 2020

Credits :Payal Ghosh Twitter

