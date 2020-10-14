  1. Home
Payal Ghosh shares details of her encounter with Anurag Kashyap; Says she'll fight till the end

In her latest post the actress Payal Ghosh revealed some details of the day when she allegedly met the director Anurag Kashyap. Check out the tweet.
Mumbai
Payal Ghosh shared a video post on her Twitter account wherein she stated some details of her encounter with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress has accused the director cum producer of sexual assault and has also lodged a FIR with the police. The director has refuted all allegations levelled against him by the actress. In her latest post the actress Payal Ghosh revealed some details of the day when she allegedly met the director Anurag Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh's tweet read, "A little bit of details and truth hurt nobody. Let the culprit come and refute it and let's find out the truth.  . If this doesn't ignite the woman in you and the human in you craving for justice, don't know what will. #FightTillTheEnd ." The actress further goes on to add that the director had called her at his office and then later on at his residence. Payal Ghosh further adds that when she first visited Anurag Kashyap they spoke and she also had food at the filmmaker's home. Payal goes on to mention that the second time when she visited director Anurag Kashyap, he was allegedly drinking and smoking, which made the actress feel uncomfortable. Payal Ghosh also adds that she asked the filmmaker about some smell, to which the Anurag allegedly replied saying it was 'ganja.'

Check out the tweet

The actress further adds that the director then took her to the adjacent room and took off his clothes and tried to force himself on the actress. The actress further adds that the filmmaker cum producer cited names of many actresses and tried to convince her. Payal also states that she will continue to fight for justice and that she will not let the culprits go free. 

